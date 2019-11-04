Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of EUR 3.70-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.77. The company issued revenue guidance of EUR ~3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.71 billion.
Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $169.93 on Monday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $170.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.51 and a 200-day moving average of $153.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 23.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.