Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of EUR 3.70-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.77. The company issued revenue guidance of EUR ~3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.71 billion.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $169.93 on Monday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $170.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.51 and a 200-day moving average of $153.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 23.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RACE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Ferrari and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ferrari from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.29.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

