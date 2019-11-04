Fast Access Blockchain (FAB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

Fast Access Blockchain (CURRENCY:FAB) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, Fast Access Blockchain has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fast Access Blockchain has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $3,827.00 worth of Fast Access Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fast Access Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00220703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.01377527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028502 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00122637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fast Access Blockchain Coin Profile

Fast Access Blockchain's total supply is 40,663,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,320,115 coins. The official website for Fast Access Blockchain is fabcoin.co . Fast Access Blockchain's official message board is medium.com/fast-access-blockchain .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fast Access Blockchain Coin Trading

Fast Access Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fast Access Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fast Access Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fast Access Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

