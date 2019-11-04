FansTime (FTI) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $52,400.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One FansTime token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, CoinMex, Bit-Z and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00222643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.62 or 0.01391849 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029261 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00121211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, CoinEgg, FCoin, HADAX, Bit-Z and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

