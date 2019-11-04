Faceter (FACE) Hits Market Cap of $529,226.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $20.33 and $5.60. Faceter has a market capitalization of $529,226.00 and approximately $4,684.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00041568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $543.56 or 0.05764251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000395 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000998 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014511 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00045326 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

