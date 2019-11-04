Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.75.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.60. 532,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $62.31.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.22 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $279,770.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,513.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,206 shares of company stock valued at $5,335,670. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.