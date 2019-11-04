Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $42.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Fabrinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Fabrinet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Fabrinet from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.75.

NYSE FN traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $60.60. 532,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $1,500,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,513.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,206 shares of company stock valued at $5,335,670 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 233.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,961,000 after purchasing an additional 775,118 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,098,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 956,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,532,000 after acquiring an additional 330,086 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,636,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 467,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 276,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

