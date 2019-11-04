F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Voit & Company LLC

Voit & Company LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. F5 Networks accounts for about 2.5% of Voit & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,648,632 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $968,241,000 after purchasing an additional 68,945 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $321,474,000 after purchasing an additional 326,237 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 935,933 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $136,300,000 after acquiring an additional 43,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,198 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $115,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2,068.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after acquiring an additional 657,185 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.42.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.43. 581,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,640. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.36 and a 1 year high of $190.08.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $224,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,765 shares of company stock worth $1,071,356 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

