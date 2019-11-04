EZOOW Market Capitalization Hits $21,497.00 (EZW)

EZOOW (CURRENCY:EZW) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. EZOOW has a total market cap of $21,497.00 and $1.00 worth of EZOOW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EZOOW token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Fatbtc. In the last week, EZOOW has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EZOOW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00220330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.25 or 0.01376244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028454 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00122087 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EZOOW Profile

EZOOW’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,551,907,115 tokens. EZOOW’s official website is www.ezoow.com . EZOOW’s official message board is medium.com/@Ezoow . EZOOW’s official Twitter account is @EzoowToken

EZOOW Token Trading

EZOOW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EZOOW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EZOOW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EZOOW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EZOOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EZOOW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.