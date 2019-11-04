Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.96.

Shares of XOM opened at $69.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $285.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $83.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

