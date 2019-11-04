Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Gap Up to $2.04

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $2.04. Extraction Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 3,589,467 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOG. ValuEngine raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

The company has a market cap of $234.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 341,607 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 470,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 143,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 136,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 88,546 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

