Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD stock opened at $73.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.95. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $80.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 36,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $2,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,166.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 39,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $2,778,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,860 shares of company stock worth $5,586,330. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.