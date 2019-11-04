Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.81.

EIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of TSE EIF traded up C$0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$40.28. 135,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.69. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$25.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$325.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$336.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.4300004 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.92%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.