EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 375 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EVRAZ (LON:EVR) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 375 ($4.90) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on EVRAZ from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of EVR opened at GBX 383.50 ($5.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.51, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 434.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 565.01. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 3.49. EVRAZ has a one year low of GBX 373.38 ($4.88) and a one year high of GBX 710.20 ($9.28).

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company's products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

