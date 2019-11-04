Evolution Petroleum (EPM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million.

Shares of EPM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 25,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,691. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

