Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.1-56.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.84 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVBG. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens set a $98.00 price objective on Everbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Everbridge from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $3.61 on Monday, reaching $67.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,132. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $104.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.61.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 32.97% and a negative net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, VP Phillip E. Huff sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $269,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $423,086.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,506.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $2,087,056 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

