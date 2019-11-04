Eva Cash Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $82.00 (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, Eva Cash has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Eva Cash has a total market cap of $5,669.00 and approximately $82.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eva Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer, Coinlim and Altilly.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00042253 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.63 or 0.05674881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001012 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014679 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00046320 BTC.

Eva Cash is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io . Eva Cash’s official website is theevacash.com

Eva Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, Altilly and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eva Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

