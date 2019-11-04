Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 1,475 ($19.27) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,520 ($19.86).

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERM. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor stock opened at GBX 1,356 ($17.72) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.49. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 52-week low of GBX 1,118 ($14.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,510 ($19.73). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,438.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,343.61.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

