Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ETSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Etsy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 target price on Etsy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.11.

ETSY traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.74. 4,868,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Etsy has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $73.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $197.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 3,289 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $175,007.69. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,483.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $293,314.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,141.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,668 shares of company stock worth $1,216,792 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

