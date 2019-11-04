E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP decreased its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter valued at $2,141,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,472,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 43,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2,066.6% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 398,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after acquiring an additional 380,498 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.65.

NASDAQ ETFC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.26. 282,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344,151. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.82. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,420,925.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,003.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $230,824.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,728.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

