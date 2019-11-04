Estee Lauder Companies’ (EL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a report released on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $202.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $216.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EL. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $197.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $6.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.96.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $6.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.16. The stock had a trading volume of 103,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,383. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $121.47 and a twelve month high of $207.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $1,499,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 28,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total value of $5,951,411.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,279,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,198,276 shares of company stock worth $431,896,335. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

