Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

EPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,109. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

In related news, COO Gregg A. Seibert acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $112,400.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 109,022 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 49,337 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

