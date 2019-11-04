Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $25.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPRT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, COO Gregg A. Seibert acquired 5,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $112,400.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

