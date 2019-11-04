Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $25.88.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.
In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, COO Gregg A. Seibert acquired 5,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $112,400.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
