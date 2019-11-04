Essential Energy Services (ESN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.90 million.

Shares of TSE:ESN remained flat at $C$0.29 on Monday. 56,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.32. Essential Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The company has a market cap of $39.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$0.65 target price on shares of Essential Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

