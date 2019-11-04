Equities Analysts Set Expectations for World Acceptance Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of World Acceptance in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for World Acceptance’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WRLD. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “sell” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $104.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a current ratio of 19.33. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $91.25 and a fifty-two week high of $175.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.38.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.63). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. World Acceptance’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the second quarter worth $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 57.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 26.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,281 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $172,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Chad Prashad sold 5,500 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $770,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,919,702.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,275. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.