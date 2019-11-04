Equities Analysts Set Expectations for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year.

Get UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp downgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday. Stephens upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of UBSFY opened at $12.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.21. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.