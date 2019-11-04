Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Callaway Golf Co’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Callaway Golf in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12).

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point set a $21.50 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $19.78 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,026,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 8,119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 48,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard H. Arnett sold 13,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $262,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,276 shares in the company, valued at $625,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.