Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $630.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EQIX. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $581.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $564.89.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $562.24 on Friday. Equinix has a 1 year low of $335.29 and a 1 year high of $609.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 20.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Camp Peter Van sold 3,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,347.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $4,999,606. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,634,000 after buying an additional 686,771 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,127,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,054,000 after purchasing an additional 130,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 102,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Equinix by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 356,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,710,000 after purchasing an additional 95,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.