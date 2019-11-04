EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $87.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered EPR Properties from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.17.

EPR Properties stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.47. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 22.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in EPR Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

