Epizyme’s (EPZM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EPZM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Epizyme from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Epizyme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of Epizyme stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.46. 1,346,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.56. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $16.59.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 468.53% and a negative return on equity of 48.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Epizyme by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after buying an additional 1,630,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Epizyme by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,440,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after buying an additional 1,552,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Epizyme by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,850,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after buying an additional 96,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Epizyme by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after buying an additional 43,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

