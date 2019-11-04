EOS Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $3.44 or 0.00036504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Vebitcoin, Tidex and Bibox. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.23 billion and approximately $2.70 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,035,523,510 coins and its circulating supply is 938,823,498 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Koinex, IDAX, C2CX, Kraken, CoinExchange, IDCM, ZB.COM, YoBit, Fatbtc, Poloniex, BitMart, OTCBTC, BitFlip, Neraex, TOPBTC, OEX, EXX, Mercatox, COSS, CPDAX, OpenLedger DEX, Tidebit, Liqui, Exrates, DragonEX, Kuna, Bit-Z, DigiFinex, Livecoin, Cryptomate, BCEX, Tidex, GOPAX, QBTC, CoinTiger, Bithumb, CoinEx, ChaoEX, Bitbns, Gate.io, OKEx, Binance, Coinrail, WazirX, Hotbit, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, LBank, BtcTrade.im, Coindeal, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Bibox, Upbit, CoinBene, Exmo, RightBTC, Ovis, Vebitcoin, Coinbe, Huobi, ABCC, Cryptopia, DOBI trade, Instant Bitex, HitBTC, BigONE, Rfinex, Zebpay and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.