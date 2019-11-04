Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,543 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 28,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SABR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $22.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Sabre Corp has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.61 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $380,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,849.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Wade Jones sold 4,300 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $102,082.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,323.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

