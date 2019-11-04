Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,493 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,493 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 559,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 246,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DNB Markets lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.77.

Shares of EQNR opened at $19.19 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

