Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,647 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 130.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $87,339.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,866.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,156 shares of company stock worth $3,061,704. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

LMAT stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $686.71 million, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.36.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMAT. BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. First Analysis downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

