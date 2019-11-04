Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neenah were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Neenah by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 160,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Neenah by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Neenah by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Neenah by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neenah by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $338,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Byron Jason Racki sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $34,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,606,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $66.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Neenah Inc has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $83.82.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Neenah had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Neenah’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

