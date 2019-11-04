Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 728 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

EPD stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4425 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.24%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

