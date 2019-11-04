Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 215 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,434,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,287,666,000 after purchasing an additional 659,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,547,000 after purchasing an additional 550,839 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 456.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,826,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,357 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,691,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,833,000 after purchasing an additional 135,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,865,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,259,000 after purchasing an additional 147,139 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Joseph Kevin Fletcher sold 27,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $2,593,677.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,849 shares of company stock valued at $22,963,496 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEC opened at $93.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.07. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $98.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

