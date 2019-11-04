Enterprise Financial Services Corp Lowers Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2,727.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 26.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 26.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 101.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. 14.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Stefanski sold 13,222 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $237,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 0.18.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.