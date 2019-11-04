Enterprise Financial Services Corp Acquires 150 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.28 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.01.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

