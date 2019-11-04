Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Enova International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:ENVA traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.97. 175,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Enova International has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $149,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,144,970.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enova International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 164,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 20.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 263.0% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 49,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 13.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

