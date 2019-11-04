Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,160,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 10,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 814,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $2.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,077.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,107 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Energy Fuels by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,269 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $576,000.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

