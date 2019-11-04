Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €6.89 ($8.01).

Several research firms have recently commented on ENEL. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €7.40 ($8.60) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

