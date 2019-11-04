Endeavour Silver (EXK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. On average, analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EXK opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $346.97 million, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.19. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial raised Endeavour Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

