EncryptoTel [WAVES] Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $93.00 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market cap of $246,645.00 and $93.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00221644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.01396881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00121240 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s launch date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

