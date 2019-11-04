Encana’s (ECA) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ECA. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Encana from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on Encana from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Encana from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Encana from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.65.

Encana stock opened at C$5.44 on Friday. Encana has a twelve month low of C$5.02 and a twelve month high of C$11.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

