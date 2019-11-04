Encana (NYSE:ECA) Downgraded to Underperform at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ECA. Wolfe Research cut Encana from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Encana from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Encana from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Encana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Encana from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Encana currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.03.

Get Encana alerts:

Encana stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.33. 1,252,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,191,156. Encana has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.98.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encana will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Gordon Shaw bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $71,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 83,500 shares of company stock valued at $342,300. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Encana by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,383,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encana by 13,689.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,666,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581,600 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Encana by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 50,296,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Encana by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,255,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Encana by 872.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,629,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947,793 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.