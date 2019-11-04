Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and traded as high as $9.75. Empire Resorts shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 63 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Huat Realty Ltd Kien III sold 13,200,000 shares of Empire Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $128,568,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NYNY shares. BidaskClub lowered Empire Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Empire Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54.

Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empire Resorts had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 65.05%. The company had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYNY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Empire Resorts by 137.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Empire Resorts during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Empire Resorts during the third quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Empire Resorts by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Empire Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYNY)

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,090 video lottery terminals and 20 electronic table game positions; Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York; The Alder, a 101-room modern lifestyle hotel; and Amenities, a Casino with 332 guest rooms and suites.

