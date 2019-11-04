Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,216 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Q2 were worth $14,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steelhead Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 124,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $9,447,146.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 384,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,966.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $768,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,326 shares of company stock worth $20,208,672. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Q2 in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.91. 7,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,736. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.70 and a beta of 1.24. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

