Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $32.13 Million Position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Lendingtree accounts for about 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $32,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TREE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 44.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,105,000 after acquiring an additional 148,551 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lendingtree by 44.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,105,000 after purchasing an additional 148,551 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Lendingtree by 102.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 134,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after purchasing an additional 67,957 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Lendingtree in the second quarter valued at about $24,970,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lendingtree by 62.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

In other news, insider Sushil Sharma sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $674,639.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,991.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Horan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.65, for a total value of $312,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,280,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (down from $420.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lendingtree from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.33.

TREE traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $365.00. 246,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.19. Lendingtree Inc has a 1-year low of $199.15 and a 1-year high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.26 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lendingtree Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lendingtree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.