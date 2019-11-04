Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its position in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 368,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 32,917 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $12,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 99.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $115,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael K. Goik sold 13,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $448,065.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CASH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.79. 279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.94 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

