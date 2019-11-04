Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 44,517 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,517 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,294,000 after buying an additional 370,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,494,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,799,000 after purchasing an additional 42,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,945,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,124,000 after acquiring an additional 159,771 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth $61,188,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 23.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,106,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,102,000 after acquiring an additional 211,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Dot news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $158,648.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 71,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDOT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $278.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

